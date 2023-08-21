Previous
My New Friends by corinnec
Photo 654

My New Friends

Since my youngest age I've found solace with animals, chicken, dogs, cats, poneys, horses, rabbits and cows!
I was delighted when I realized that our back. neighbors were cows.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Corinne C

Mags ace
What a beautiful, beautiful landscape! You composed this very nicely and you think you're not creative. Takes creativity to shoot something like this. =)
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
August 21st, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice detail! and they are watching you very closely
August 22nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great neighbours to have, and lovely scenery!
August 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely rural photo and such good neighbours
August 22nd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I agree about animals, and cows have such an ease about them, I love when they are curious about me as I photograph them.
August 22nd, 2023  
