Previous
Photo 654
My New Friends
Since my youngest age I've found solace with animals, chicken, dogs, cats, poneys, horses, rabbits and cows!
I was delighted when I realized that our back. neighbors were cows.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
6
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
842
photos
138
followers
218
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th August 2023 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
country
,
rural
,
pasture
,
farm
,
cows
,
vermont
Mags
ace
What a beautiful, beautiful landscape! You composed this very nicely and you think you're not creative. Takes creativity to shoot something like this. =)
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
August 21st, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice detail! and they are watching you very closely
August 22nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great neighbours to have, and lovely scenery!
August 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely rural photo and such good neighbours
August 22nd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I agree about animals, and cows have such an ease about them, I love when they are curious about me as I photograph them.
August 22nd, 2023
