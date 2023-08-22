Previous
Valley Acres Barn by corinnec
Photo 655

Valley Acres Barn

This is an old dairy farm that a charming couple from California bought two years ago. They grow flowers, herbs, greens and raise goats.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise