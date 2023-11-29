Sign up
Previous
Photo 741
Bird House
On one side of our property we have a fence for the cows. Along that fence there are many bird houses. I hope we'll see them occupied soon!
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
12
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
960
photos
151
followers
228
following
203% complete
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
737
35
738
6
739
740
36
741
Views
11
Comments
12
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th November 2023 11:04am
snow
,
bird
,
high key
,
fall
,
rural
,
pasture
,
bird house
,
vermont
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice as a B&W. Looks cold! Not sure I'm quite ready for snow, although it is beautiful.
November 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I sure hope you will see many birds in Spring. Is this your new property?
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. Yes this is our new property in the country 🤗
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely capture of this nesting box!
November 29th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice B&W
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags. These along with the cows and the only one neighbor will be our company 😊
November 29th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Terrific b&w image. Great tonal contrast and texture. The snow and the winter sky make a nice background. Perfect home for our feathered friends.
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
So tranquil and healing for the mind, spirit and body. =)
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Totally
November 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
November 29th, 2023
Kathy
ace
This is so nice. Like a Christmas card, only the artist of the card would put some birds on the fence or in the vegetation below. Maybe even a deer or other animals in the field behind. But I like it as is.
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@randystreat
Thanks Kathy. We have deers, foxes, turkey and other wild animals. Unfortunately at the time I took the picture, not one was around ;-)
November 29th, 2023
