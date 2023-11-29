Previous
Bird House by corinnec
Bird House

On one side of our property we have a fence for the cows. Along that fence there are many bird houses. I hope we'll see them occupied soon!
29th November 2023

Corinne C

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice as a B&W. Looks cold! Not sure I'm quite ready for snow, although it is beautiful.
November 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I sure hope you will see many birds in Spring. Is this your new property?
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. Yes this is our new property in the country 🤗
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
A lovely capture of this nesting box!
November 29th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice B&W
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags. These along with the cows and the only one neighbor will be our company 😊
November 29th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Terrific b&w image. Great tonal contrast and texture. The snow and the winter sky make a nice background. Perfect home for our feathered friends.
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec So tranquil and healing for the mind, spirit and body. =)
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Totally
November 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
November 29th, 2023  
Kathy ace
This is so nice. Like a Christmas card, only the artist of the card would put some birds on the fence or in the vegetation below. Maybe even a deer or other animals in the field behind. But I like it as is.
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@randystreat Thanks Kathy. We have deers, foxes, turkey and other wild animals. Unfortunately at the time I took the picture, not one was around ;-)
November 29th, 2023  
