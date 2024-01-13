Sign up
Previous
Photo 774
Otter Creek
So well named as we have a lot of otters around the village.
Snow is melting, although we still have some on the ground. All the trees around us are swinging under high winds coming from the southeast. We still have electricity…
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
5
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in 2017 with a beginner class at our local...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful winter scene, I am so glad you still have electricity.
January 13th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely scene
January 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
January 13th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful winter scene & fabulous reflections. Fav
January 13th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautiful winter scene and a natural B and W. It’s all okay as long as we still have power. Then it gets old quickly
January 13th, 2024
