Otter Creek by corinnec
Photo 774

Otter Creek

So well named as we have a lot of otters around the village.

Snow is melting, although we still have some on the ground. All the trees around us are swinging under high winds coming from the southeast. We still have electricity…
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in 2017 with a beginner class at our local...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful winter scene, I am so glad you still have electricity.
January 13th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely scene
January 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Just beautiful!
January 13th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful winter scene & fabulous reflections. Fav
January 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful winter scene and a natural B and W. It’s all okay as long as we still have power. Then it gets old quickly
January 13th, 2024  
