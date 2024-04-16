Previous
A Beautiful Sight by corinnec
A Beautiful Sight

The Moon in all its beauty and serenity
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Dorothy ace
It’s a beautiful site! Cloudy here with tornado warnings!
I tried to take a photo of the moon the other day, had my sun glasses on and although I thought I had the camera aimed correctly I missed it in all 3 photos 😎
April 16th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
April 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful moon shot!
April 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic hovering over those clouds.
April 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful moon shot!
April 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderfully soft looking.
April 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@illinilass Thanks! I hope tornados will choose not to show!
I started with my sun glasses and all my pictures were blurry. I had to switch to my normal glasses. By the time I had my glasses on my nose the interesting cloud pattern had left and I only had a tiny piece of cloud in my view :-)
April 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
April 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely with that tuft of cloud.
April 16th, 2024  
