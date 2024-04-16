Sign up
Photo 845
A Beautiful Sight
The Moon in all its beauty and serenity
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
10
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1088
photos
171
followers
244
following
Views
24
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th April 2024 1:54pm
Dorothy
ace
It’s a beautiful site! Cloudy here with tornado warnings!
I tried to take a photo of the moon the other day, had my sun glasses on and although I thought I had the camera aimed correctly I missed it in all 3 photos 😎
April 16th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
April 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful moon shot!
April 16th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fantastic hovering over those clouds.
April 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful moon shot!
April 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderfully soft looking.
April 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@illinilass
Thanks! I hope tornados will choose not to show!
I started with my sun glasses and all my pictures were blurry. I had to switch to my normal glasses. By the time I had my glasses on my nose the interesting cloud pattern had left and I only had a tiny piece of cloud in my view :-)
April 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
April 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely with that tuft of cloud.
April 16th, 2024
