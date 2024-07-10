Sign up
Photo 920
Snapdragon Cafe
This year my Snapdragons are tall and thin. They host strange little insects.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-10
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-10
10th July 2024
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th July 2024 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
vermont
,
snapdragon
