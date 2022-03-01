Sign up
Captain Cooks Monument
A winter view of Captain Cooks Monument on the right taken from Kildale. On the left is Great Ayton and in the distance across the vale is Teesside.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
kildale
-winter
captaincooks-monument-greatayton
Judith Johnson
A stunning view of this marvellous countryside
March 1st, 2022
