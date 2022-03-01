Previous
Next
Captain Cooks Monument by craftymeg
53 / 365

Captain Cooks Monument

A winter view of Captain Cooks Monument on the right taken from Kildale. On the left is Great Ayton and in the distance across the vale is Teesside.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
A stunning view of this marvellous countryside
March 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise