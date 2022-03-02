Previous
Towards Commondale by craftymeg
Towards Commondale

A winter view from the bank near Kildale beautiful no matter what time of year.
Best on black

2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Margaret Brown

Diana ace
I love this beautiful patchwork landscape. Fabulous shot of it.
March 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely greens and misty hills.
March 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
March 2nd, 2022  
