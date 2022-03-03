Previous
Towards Commondale by craftymeg
55 / 365

Towards Commondale

Taken the other day going down from the moor into Commondale a small village in a valley surrounded by moorland. It’s beautiful and green and doesn’t look at all like winter.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard ace
I was thinking it didn't look like winter when I looked at it. Lush and green and begging for spring.
March 3rd, 2022  
