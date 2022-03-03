Sign up
55 / 365
Towards Commondale
Taken the other day going down from the moor into Commondale a small village in a valley surrounded by moorland. It’s beautiful and green and doesn’t look at all like winter.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
1
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
3341
photos
178
followers
74
following
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
commondale-winter
,
-north-york-moors-
Joan Robillard
ace
I was thinking it didn't look like winter when I looked at it. Lush and green and begging for spring.
March 3rd, 2022
