First Day!

Our 41/2 year old grandson started mainstream school today. Apparently he did very well ate his sandwiches and came home in a complete change of clothes! He got wet playing!, he had a long day 9 - 3.15p. We hope the transition is not too hard for him, everything is so much harder for him to grasp with him being Autistic .

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.