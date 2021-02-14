My Essential Spices

Whenever I make an Indian dish, I use these spices in the order from Right to Left. The ones on the right (Bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cumin seed, green cardamon seeds, whole cloves) are first cooked in oil (although I use much less than most recipes because of my diet), then I add onion, garlic, ginger, and then tomatoes. Make that all in a paste or leave it rough. Lately, I'm going full on to the paste.



Then I move on to the next set of spices (Top down: Tumeric, coriander powder, garam masala, and Indian Chili powder). I add these to the paste, then add water, and I usually cook whatever is going to be cooked with it then (meat or veggie).



And finally, I add dried fenugreek leaves (Methi) to the pot for lovely additional authentic flavors.



These are my essentials. I'm cooking with them tonight, so in order to prep ahead, I have them ready in the order I will need them!



Happy Valentine's Day to Everyone!