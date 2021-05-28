Previous
Auckland Museum by dkbarnett
Photo 530

Auckland Museum

I took my dog for a walk last night in the Auckland Domain. It was getting pretty dark although there was still light in the sky. The Auckland Museum was all lit up and looked rather lovely I thought.
28th May 2021 28th May 21

Delwyn Barnett

