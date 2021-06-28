Sign up
Photo 557
The chocolate shop
These desserts looked amazing. Unfortunately we didn't have room, but I am determined I will be back!!
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th June 2021 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
dessert
