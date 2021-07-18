Previous
Next
Clay Cliffs of Omarama by dkbarnett
Photo 572

Clay Cliffs of Omarama

Today we drove from Mount Cook to Queenstown. I have only one been close to the Clay Cliffs at Omarama and they are spectacular when you walk amongst them. These are quite a distance away from the road, but still look quite cool I think.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise