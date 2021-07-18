Sign up
Photo 572
Clay Cliffs of Omarama
Today we drove from Mount Cook to Queenstown. I have only one been close to the Clay Cliffs at Omarama and they are spectacular when you walk amongst them. These are quite a distance away from the road, but still look quite cool I think.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
1054
photos
53
followers
78
following
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Views
3
365
X-T4
18th July 2021 9:59am
cliffs
mountains
mist
hills
