Foggy Layers by dkbarnett
Photo 573

Foggy Layers

I have been too busy over the last couple of days to think about taking photos, so this was from a couple of days ago. We visited a friend who lives on the Twizel airfield. This photo was taken from his caravan.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world.
