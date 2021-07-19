Sign up
Photo 573
Foggy Layers
I have been too busy over the last couple of days to think about taking photos, so this was from a couple of days ago. We visited a friend who lives on the Twizel airfield. This photo was taken from his caravan.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
Views
3
365
X-T4
18th July 2021 9:04am
Tags
fog
,
mountains
,
twizel
