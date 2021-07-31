Sign up
Photo 587
Kingfisher
I visited the Watercare Walkway. There were a lot of kingfishers, but unfortunately they were too distant to take good photos. Fun trying though!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
Views
2
2
365
X-T4
30th July 2021 11:07am
Tags
water
,
bird
,
kingfisher
