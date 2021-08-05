Sign up
Photo 592
Bromeliad
At the Whangarei Quarry Gardens. One of the areas was full of bromeliads of all different shapes and colours. I didn't take any photos on the 5th of August so posted another from the day before.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world.
Tags
flower
,
gardens
,
bromeliad
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 14th, 2021
