Bromeliad by dkbarnett
Photo 592

Bromeliad

At the Whangarei Quarry Gardens. One of the areas was full of bromeliads of all different shapes and colours. I didn't take any photos on the 5th of August so posted another from the day before.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 14th, 2021  
