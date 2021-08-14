Previous
Patiently waiting by dkbarnett
Photo 600

Patiently waiting

I took a photo of this lovely dog at my grandson's rugby game the other day. It was raining and very cold. I didn't have a coat or an umbrella and felt quite chilled for a while after the game. This dog didn't seem to mind the rain at all!
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
164% complete

View this month »

