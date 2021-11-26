Previous
Next
37 Cord by dkbarnett
Photo 708

37 Cord

This car must have been very futuristic in its day. Before it left the factory it was certified to have driven 100 mph. I wouldn't want to drive that fast in it today! 1937 Cord Beverly.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice car
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise