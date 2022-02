Busy buzzy bees!

Yesterday with our grandchildren we visited an elderly couple who live in Kerikeri. They keep bee hives on their property. It was fascinating to be shown the whole process. The honey in the jar is coming directly from the hive on the left. He gave each of us a large jar - so delicious! The background is an actual comb that has had the honey spun from it. These will be reused in other hives.