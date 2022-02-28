Previous
Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail by dkbarnett
Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail

Last Monday a group of us biked the Lake Dunstan cycle trail. It was a beautiful day and the trail is superb. The reflections in the lake were amazing.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Dianne
What fun, and a lovely image.
March 9th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
March 9th, 2022  
