Previous
Next
Rata by dkbarnett
Photo 837

Rata

I did the Queen Charlotte walk last week with a group of people I did the Outward Bound course with last year. I loved the bright splash of colour from the rata in the bush.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise