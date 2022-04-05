Sign up
Photo 837
Rata
I did the Queen Charlotte walk last week with a group of people I did the Outward Bound course with last year. I loved the bright splash of colour from the rata in the bush.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1357
photos
73
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th April 2022 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
queen
,
charlotte
,
bush
,
rata
