Stranger at the Beach by dkbarnett
Stranger at the Beach

Taking his dogs for a walk. So nice of him to be still taking them for a walk, when the one in front couldn't walk far, and the one in the back couldn't walk at all. I loved the way the white one was smiling and still loving the beach!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Delwyn Barnett

Carole G ace
That's so cute! I do admire your ability to talk to strangers then ask to photograph them
May 4th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
I agree, it is so delightful to see the enjoyment on this little dogs face...
May 4th, 2022  
