Photo 863
Stranger at the Beach
Taking his dogs for a walk. So nice of him to be still taking them for a walk, when the one in front couldn't walk far, and the one in the back couldn't walk at all. I loved the way the white one was smiling and still loving the beach!
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1400
photos
74
followers
99
following
236% complete
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
857
858
859
860
128
861
862
863
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
1st May 2022 3:47pm
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
portrait
,
dogs
Carole G
ace
That's so cute! I do admire your ability to talk to strangers then ask to photograph them
May 4th, 2022
Sporen Maken
I agree, it is so delightful to see the enjoyment on this little dogs face...
May 4th, 2022
