Today my daughter, her husband, dog and new baby came for a visit. I of course took the opportunity for a few photos. Mahi (the boxer) is besotted with her new baby sister and is taking very seriously her guard duties. My get pushed partner this week is @salza Sally Ings who challenged me to do a high contrast black and white photo with the subject any choice. I thought I would do one of the family portraits black and white. I feel it tends to simplify a busy scene.