Photo 875
Split Apple Rock
This famous rock is in Golden Bay. We had a weekend at a nice Lodge near Motueka. We went out on the water for a trip around the Abel Tasman National Park.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
water
,
sea
,
rock
