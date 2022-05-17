Previous
Juvenile Pied Shag by dkbarnett
Juvenile Pied Shag

At least I think it is a juvenile with the spots on its front. I took this photo on one of the golden sand beaches in Golden Bay. After getting home from Nelson, I had three days of not taking any photos at all, so am filling in this gap.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Delwyn Barnett

