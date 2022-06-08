Sign up
Photo 901
Just the sky and the ocean
It was the cloud that I liked in this photo. Otherwise it is just emptiness.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
sky
cloud
ocean
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 20th, 2022
