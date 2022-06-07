Sign up
Photo 900
Surf and Rocks
Slow shutter to soften the water from the waves.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
3
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1451
photos
75
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
8th June 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
surf
Yao RL
ace
wow, I love this one, so atmospheric.
June 19th, 2022
Dianne
This is gorgeous - fav
June 19th, 2022
Helen Westerbeke
beautiful
June 19th, 2022
