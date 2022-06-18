Previous
Next
Coming down by dkbarnett
Photo 911

Coming down

A demolition happening. I just hope it isn't replaced with a 40 storey building. This building has been a derelict and an eyesore for many years.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise