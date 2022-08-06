Sign up
Photo 960
Patterns with a bug
I took this photo last week when I was looking for patterns and texture in nature. It was only when I uploaded this one that I noticed the bug as well.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1530
photos
78
followers
78
following
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
6th August 2022 5:26pm
Tags
bug
,
pattern
,
fern
,
garden
