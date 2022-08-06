Previous
Next
Patterns with a bug by dkbarnett
Photo 960

Patterns with a bug

I took this photo last week when I was looking for patterns and texture in nature. It was only when I uploaded this one that I noticed the bug as well.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise