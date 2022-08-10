Previous
Rocky by dkbarnett
Photo 964

Rocky

Rocky is doing amazing. Getting so determined, wriggly and full of beans!! The only time he is still is when he is asleep - and that doesn't seem very much!! He is now 14 1/2 months old. HIs corrected age would have been 11 months.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

Brian ace
The yes are brilliantly captured. fav
August 14th, 2022  
