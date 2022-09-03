Previous
Next
Horse by dkbarnett
Photo 988

Horse

Today has been WET. After driving past a few horses earlier in the day, I decided to head back to take some photos. They were very wet, and so was I after taking a few photos.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Well done on the wet photo shoot, this is gorgeous. What an unusual looking horse, fav.
September 3rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, it does look wet indeed. Great image.
September 3rd, 2022  
SandraD ace
This is a beauty!
September 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Now that's driving rain!!! Well captured details
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise