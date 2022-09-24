Sign up
Photo 1009
Doubtful Sound sunset glow
An in camera double exposure from the boat during the evening. The hills around the fiord are too high to get amazing sunsets, but the lovely still water is pretty nice.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th September 2022 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
double-exposure
,
fiordland
haskar
ace
A wonderful capture. Fav.
October 3rd, 2022
