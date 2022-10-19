Line up of Rolls

The Rolls Royce car club came for a visit on Wednesday. They came to visit our car collection, and dearest hubby said I would put on morning tea. It was a lot of fun, but making flat whites for around 25 people took a bit of doing. Thank goodness for my daughter helping out! I made blueberry muffins, ANZAC biscuits, banana bread plus scones that ended up being inedible bricks that even the chooks wouldn't eat. They then asked me to take a photo of the lineup then individual photos of the owners with their cars. Lovely people.