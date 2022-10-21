Previous
Waiting boat by dkbarnett
Photo 1036

Waiting boat

Waiting for a space in the harbour.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

Sam Sutlive
@dkbarnett I Really like this photo and how you can see the ocean's seawater spray all the way across the crest.
October 27th, 2022  
