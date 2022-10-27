Sign up
Photo 1042
Reflections
This is the clock tower in New Plymouth reflected in the iconic Len Lye Centre. Hubby and I had dinner out in a restaurant opposite this building.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
reflection
,
lights
,
building
,
architectural
