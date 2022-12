Faded beauty ...

A couple of weeks ago I was given a bunch of flowers as a thank you from a horticulture group who came to visit my garden. Such a lovely bunch of (mostly) elderly ladies. They sat at my outdoor table and enjoyed afternoon tea and cake to celebrate their end of year. I'm not very good at throwing away flowers when they are past their best. But even dead flowers look good in a photo. I found some paper that I thought would look ok as a background.