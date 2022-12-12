Sign up
Photo 1088
Excited and ready for Christmas ...
My 7 month old granddaughter. She is such a happy baby and a sheer delight.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
christmas
,
portrait
,
grandchild
