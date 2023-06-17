Sign up
Photo 1274
Protea bud
The first flower for the season - just little more than a bud.
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bud
,
protea
Mark St Clair
ace
Very nice closeup!
June 23rd, 2023
