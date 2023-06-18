Sign up
Photo 1275
Persimmons
Our tree was laden this year with these yummy and delicious persimmons, but it was a race with the birds as to who enjoyed the most! I picked the last ones yesterday.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2062
photos
98
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th June 2023 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
still-life
,
persimmons
