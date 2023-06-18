Previous
Persimmons by dkbarnett
Photo 1275

Persimmons

Our tree was laden this year with these yummy and delicious persimmons, but it was a race with the birds as to who enjoyed the most! I picked the last ones yesterday.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

