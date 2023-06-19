Previous
Leaves abstract #2 by dkbarnett
Photo 1276

Leaves abstract #2

My pot plants got a hair cut. Have left the off cuts sitting on top of my bench, much to chagrin of my husband. I told him it was a possible photo prop and haven't finished with them yet!!
Added a blend in PS.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise