Previous
Next
A little bit of light by dkbarnett
Photo 1277

A little bit of light

The only photo I took this particular day. I didn't mind the small plants silhouetted against the light.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise