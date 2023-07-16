Previous
Next
Kings Cascade Waterfall by dkbarnett
Photo 1303

Kings Cascade Waterfall

This is the waterfall where Ginger Meadows (a 25 year old American Beauty Queen) was taken and killed by a four metre crocodile in 1987. A very beautiful area.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise