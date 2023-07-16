Sign up
Photo 1303
Kings Cascade Waterfall
This is the waterfall where Ginger Meadows (a 25 year old American Beauty Queen) was taken and killed by a four metre crocodile in 1987. A very beautiful area.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
waterfall
,
kimberley
