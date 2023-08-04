Sign up
Photo 1306
Bruno Brzozowski Barnett
This little cherub looks as though as he sprouted wings! So far he is a real little angel at 7 months old, but I guess give him time! And yes - that is his name. He has polish heritage.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
portrait
,
baby
,
wings
,
pigeons
,
grandson
