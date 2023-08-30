Previous
Magnolias by dkbarnett
Photo 1346

Magnolias

A double image in camera of large pink magnolia flowers with the smaller star shaped flowers in front.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Suzanne
Wonderful. Favourite
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn
So nicely done
September 5th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell
Nice one.
September 5th, 2023  
Helen Jane
that is really lovely
September 5th, 2023  
John Falconer
These are beautiful . Nice shot.
September 5th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
lovely capture
September 5th, 2023  
