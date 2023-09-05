Previous
Next
Three Mile Boat Ramp by dkbarnett
Photo 1352

Three Mile Boat Ramp

For our first day here, the weather was somewhat unsettled. I don't mind - a bit of weather can be good for photos.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
371% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise