Previous
Photo 1355
Indy with doll
I liked the way the light lit her up as she pulled back the curtain.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
light
,
window
,
doll
,
granddaughter
,
taupo
Sue
Gorgeous. I love the lighting and expression you have captured
September 10th, 2023
