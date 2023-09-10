DSCF2331 copy

Previous
I went for an early morning walk along the lake on Sunday morning. This photograph is a double image in camera. Along the Lions Walk at Lake Taupo there are some Maori designs and words etched into the concrete. I took a photograph of one of these etchings, then a photo of the lake - with two black swans in a great place. The Maori words have the following meaning: “Aroha Mai, Aroha Atu" is a Maori proverb meaning "Love received, love returned”. This is a series of body positive portraits, reminding us to be kind to ourselves and show gratitude for what our body is capable of.
I thought this was an appropriate image to share especially as this week is Maori language week.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

Rick ace
Awesome capture.
September 15th, 2023  
