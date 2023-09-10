DSCF2331 copy

I went for an early morning walk along the lake on Sunday morning. This photograph is a double image in camera. Along the Lions Walk at Lake Taupo there are some Maori designs and words etched into the concrete. I took a photograph of one of these etchings, then a photo of the lake - with two black swans in a great place. The Maori words have the following meaning: “Aroha Mai, Aroha Atu" is a Maori proverb meaning "Love received, love returned”. This is a series of body positive portraits, reminding us to be kind to ourselves and show gratitude for what our body is capable of.

I thought this was an appropriate image to share especially as this week is Maori language week.