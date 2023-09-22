Coral Palms

We stayed at Coral Palms, a house/resort on the west coast of Fiji. It had no Wifi and next to no mobile coverage so wasn't able to post or look at photos. I will endeavour to catch up after we get back to NZ tomorrow. This photo is taken on the beach outside our accommodation with the steps leading us over the sharp rocks to the beach below. The weather over our week here was pretty bad with wind and rain although it was still quite warm. It worked out a fabulous few days for the whole family, apart from a gastro bug sweeping through almost everyone!!