A losing battle by dkbarnett
Photo 1379

A losing battle

We never did get a photo of all the grandchildren together in Fiji. This was our very last day and even though the two oldest grandchildren were still in bed we decided to try with the rest. An impossible task!
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

Dianne
This is hilarious - two out of seven looking the right way…
October 10th, 2023  
