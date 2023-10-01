Sign up
Previous
Photo 1379
A losing battle
We never did get a photo of all the grandchildren together in Fiji. This was our very last day and even though the two oldest grandchildren were still in bed we decided to try with the rest. An impossible task!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
1st October 2023 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
grandchildren
,
fiji
Dianne
This is hilarious - two out of seven looking the right way…
October 10th, 2023
